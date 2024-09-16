Why tariffs on Chinese EVs may not be high enough to curb global lead

Chinese electric vehicles will likely continue to dominate the global market even after some countries — particularly the US — have imposed tariffs and other restrictions to boost their domestic competition.

European Union officials are poised to also increase the import tax on Chinese EVs, and the US has set a 100% tariff. Though very few EVs have been imported to the US from China, their low starting price means that even with the 100% tariff, some Chinese companies’ EVs may remain cheaper than even the lowest cost US equivalents, an industry researcher told Nikkei Asia.

At the same time, other international markets are opening up to China: Egypt has completely removed tax on China’s EVs, and Chinese EV company showrooms are popping up across Africa.