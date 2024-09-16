Arvind Kejriwal, a top critic of India’s prime minister, is to resign

One of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fiercest critics is set to resign as chief minister of New Delhi’s regional government.

Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement a day after being granted bail in a corruption case he says is politically motivated. A former anti-corruption campaigner, Kejriwal quickly rose in mainstream politics, and has governed New Delhi since 2015. He was arrested weeks before India’s general election this year, a move analysts warned could “make Kejriwal into a martyr,” Al Jazeera wrote, helping to coalesce support for the opposition.

At the polls, Modi’s Hindu nationalist party ultimately lost seats in the election, and recent polling suggests that Modi’s popularity is slipping in favor of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.