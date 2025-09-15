US, UK sign nuclear power pact ahead of Trump visit

The US and UK signed a major nuclear power deal to build up to 12 cutting-edge reactors in England ahead of a state visit by President Donald Trump.

The deal is a welcome distraction from issues at home for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is facing a potential revolt from within his party if local elections due next year go badly.

Starmer removed his US ambassador last week over links to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and his Labour Party has fallen behind the anti-immigrant Reform UK in the polls. “Trump really likes a popular PM,” Politico noted, so Starmer’s woes may make the state visit uncomfortable for both.