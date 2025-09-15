Events Email Briefings
US stocks close at record highs ahead of Fed rate cut decision

Sep 15, 2025, 6:28pm EDT
Specialist traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

US stocks shot to record highs Monday as investors bet that an interest rate trim this week and tax cuts will provide a fresh economic boost.

The so-called “run it hot” trade is booming despite warning signs in the US labor market and gloomy narratives of an economic slowdown. Some experts are skeptical: The Federal Reserve’s widely expected decision to cut rates on Wednesday “convinces people that the Fed is scared of a recession — so they become scared of a recession,” one analyst said.

The stock market is also reliant on “an increasingly narrow slice of the economy” as fewer big-name companies go public, masking deeper structural risks, a business law professor argued in The New York Times.

Chart showing three-month stock index performance.
J.D. Capelouto
