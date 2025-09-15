US stocks close at record highs ahead of Fed rate cut decision

US stocks shot to record highs Monday as investors bet that an interest rate trim this week and tax cuts will provide a fresh economic boost.

The so-called “run it hot” trade is booming despite warning signs in the US labor market and gloomy narratives of an economic slowdown. Some experts are skeptical: The Federal Reserve’s widely expected decision to cut rates on Wednesday “convinces people that the Fed is scared of a recession — so they become scared of a recession,” one analyst said.

The stock market is also reliant on “an increasingly narrow slice of the economy” as fewer big-name companies go public, masking deeper structural risks, a business law professor argued in The New York Times.