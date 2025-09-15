US goes rogue on health policy

The US is increasingly breaking stride with the global scientific community on critical health issues. The Trump administration plans to link 25 children’s deaths to the COVID vaccine, The Washington Post reported, an assertion which scientists say is based on a misunderstanding.

The US is an outlier when it comes to vaccine policy: While other countries are trying to minimize vaccine skepticism, Washington is defunding vaccine research, ultimately “eroding vaccine confidence worldwide,” The New York Times said. The administration has also gutted the US “war on cancer” declared by former President Richard Nixon, the Times argued, cancelling hundreds of millions of dollars in grants and contracts: The National Cancer Institute faces a 37% funding cut under the president’s proposed budget.