FBI Director Kash Patel met with President Donald Trump over the weekend in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s killing, a source familiar with the situation told Semafor.

The in-person get together (the two spent time golfing) at his Bedminster club lasted for a few hours and comes as some conservatives have expressed frustration over the handling of the high-profile case by Patel, who tweeted that a “subject” was in custody before walking the comment back.

Patel is also facing scrutiny from members of other agencies, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, Fox News reported.

Conservative activist Christopher Rufo said Republicans should “assess” whether Patel “is the right man to run the FBI.”

But Trump doesn’t seem concerned: He told Fox News that Patel did “a great job”; another source familiar with their Saturday meeting said it “went very well.”

White House communications director Steven Cheung also dismissed outside criticism, saying in a statement that “anyone who doubts his resolve and dedication — especially when Charlie was such a close friend to him — simply is using this extremely sad moment in a disgusting act of political gamesmanship.”