Could the drama among Trump’s economic advisers be subsiding for now?

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte both traveled with the president to New York last week, according to pool reports, and Pulte on X called a Bessent editorial “a great piece.”

But it’s not clear that the tensions behind Bessent’s reported threat to punch Pulte have ebbed. Former Trump aide Steve Bannon told Semafor on Sunday that Pulte is “simply the twisted instrument of [Commerce Secretary] Howard Lutnick in his ongoing war against Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.”

(Lutnick, of course, angled early on for the Treasury post.) And one Republican senator told Semafor Pulte “may end up being collateral damage I could live with, to be honest with you, because I’m done.”

Per a source familiar, all three advisers have been working well together in support of the president. The White House offered no comment.