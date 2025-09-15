South Africa’s retail turnover surges to $7.4B

South Africa’s expected online retail turnover this year surged to $7.42 billion, according to a new study, up from $5.54 billion in 2024.

Research firm World Wide Worx, in collaboration with Mastercard, Peach Payments, and Ask Afrika, found online purchases are likely to account for 10% of all retail sales, compared with 8% last year.

Grocery shopping has driven a surge in online sales because leading retailers Shoprite, Pick n Pay, and Woolworths have adopted on-demand shopping apps.

Researchers found online fashion sales have also grown, following investment by retailers in digital platforms. The arrival of global players in Africa’s most advanced economy has spurred sales, too: Amazon launched in the country last year, as did low-cost Chinese online retailers Shein and Temu.