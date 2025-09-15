Romania accuses Russia of incursion after drone enters airspace

A Russian drone crossed into Romanian airspace over the weekend, days after Poland shot down several drones in its own territory. Romania scrambled fighter jets in response to the drone crossing into its territory, Bucharest said.

Poland last week shot down several Russian unmanned aircraft, but it too had to use expensive fighter aircraft and missiles.

Moscow’s mass use of drones makes Ukraine, which alone has the experience of defending mass drone assaults, “an essential partner” for Europe against Russia, La Matinale Européenne argued.

Drones are only going to become more important: A US startup will ship 33,000 AI-powered drones, capable of acting as a coordinated swarm, to Ukraine this year.