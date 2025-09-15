Politicians to America: Log off

Republicans and Democrats alike post all day long, but some in both parties are coming to grips with social media’s role in political violence after Charlie Kirk’s killing.

GOP Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said on NBC that “cancer probably isn’t a strong enough word” for social media and that it’s played a “direct role” in recent assassinations and attempted killings.

“We’ve got social media companies that clearly are exploiting kids,” said Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., adding that “I hope some of these social media companies can scrub” video of Kirk’s murder from their platforms.

Cox is advising Americans to log off, earning praise from some Democrats for a potential electoral message.

“Pull yourself together, read a book, get some exercise,” advised Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii — himself a prolific poster. “Anything other than let this algo pickle your brain and ruin your soul.”