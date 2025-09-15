House Republicans want to move a stopgap government funding bill this week. Democrats may not go along.

The House GOP aims to continue current spending until around Nov. 20, then negotiate on three Senate-passed bills, which could also address lawmaker security.

“We may need a short gap funding measure … to allow the negotiations to continue,” Speaker Mike Johnson said on Sunday.

Democrats aren’t aware of any serious negotiations and want a health care deal. “If Republicans follow Donald Trump’s orders to not even bother dealing with Democrats they will be single handedly putting our country on the path towards a shutdown,” said a spokesperson for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

All eyes will be on whether House Republicans can move their plan. “Republicans are obviously in control if they stick together,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. “Then it will depend on Chuck’s politics.”