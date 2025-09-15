Events Email Briefings
Far-right AfD surges in Germany

Sep 15, 2025, 7:12am EDT
The co-leader of the AfD Alice Weidel. Liesa Johannssen/Reuters
Germany’s chancellor won a convincing election in his home state, while the anti-immigration AfD party tripled its vote share in what is seen as a bellwether region.

Friedrich Merz’s CDU garnered more than a third of the vote, and the AfD saw its share rise to 15%. The bump is part of a wider surge for the far right across Europe: Such populist parties simultaneously topped opinion polls in Britain, France, and Germany last month for the first time in modern history.

Just yesterday, more than 100,000 anti-immigration protesters packed central London on Sunday, while in France, President Emmanuel Macron is resisting intense pressure to call snap parliamentary elections — a vote the far right would likely win.

Prashant Rao
