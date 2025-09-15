China’s economic woes deepen, new data shows

China’s economic slowdown appears to be deepening, new data showed.

Retail sales, industrial production, and investment levels were all below analysts’ expectations in August, while a real estate downturn intensified.

The figures reinforce worries over prospects for the world’s second-biggest economy, which is already grappling with a heavy debt burden, high levels of youth unemployment, and worsening deflation.

2024 saw a similar pattern, in which the economy weakened as the year went on: Solid data at the beginning of 2025 means Beijing’s target of 5% annual growth this year is still possible, but ING’s chief China economist warned further stimulus may be needed to ensure that goal is reached.