Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

China’s economic woes deepen, new data shows

Updated Sep 15, 2025, 6:59am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Employees sort boxes and parcels at the logistics centre of a express delivery company in Wuhan.
Stringer/Reuters

China’s economic slowdown appears to be deepening, new data showed.

Retail sales, industrial production, and investment levels were all below analysts’ expectations in August, while a real estate downturn intensified.

The figures reinforce worries over prospects for the world’s second-biggest economy, which is already grappling with a heavy debt burden, high levels of youth unemployment, and worsening deflation.

2024 saw a similar pattern, in which the economy weakened as the year went on: Solid data at the beginning of 2025 means Beijing’s target of 5% annual growth this year is still possible, but ING’s chief China economist warned further stimulus may be needed to ensure that goal is reached.

A chart showing the growth of China’s fixed-asset and property investment over the past 15 years.
Prashant Rao
AD