China says Nvidia violated antitrust rules, as trade rift deepens

Sep 15, 2025, 6:48am EDT
A smartphone with a displayed NVIDIA logo.
Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/Reuters

Chinese authorities said chip giant Nvidia violated antitrust rules in the country, in yet another sign that ongoing trade talks between Beijing and Washington are unlikely to result in significant progress.

Chinese officials did not give details of how the firm broke competition rules, but said the ruling followed a preliminary investigation. The announcement came after Beijing opened new inquiries into Washington’s manufacture and regulation of semiconductors.

The US, meanwhile, is mulling restricting imports of Chinese-developed drugs and remains frustrated over China’s alleged lack of progress in cracking down on illegal fentanyl production.

The litany of setbacks underscores the challenge facing the two superpowers as their top trade officials meet in Madrid for a fourth round of negotiations this week.

A chart showing the share of Nvidia’s revenue coming from China and Hong Kong.
Prashant Rao
