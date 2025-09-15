The night before his assassination, Charlie Kirk and two of his producers were on Zoom getting ready to answer the questions about Israel that kept popping up on his college tour.

Kirk was frustrated that Israel figured in almost half the questions he took on tour, when “he just wanted to talk about America,” said Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, one of two staunch supporters of Israel Kirk had asked to help him prepare.

Indeed, to the increasingly anti-Israel young people he encountered online and on campuses, Kirk was a staunch defender of the Jewish state. He faced years of sometimes overtly antisemitic harassment from Nick Fuentes’ extreme-right supporters.

But to older friends of Israel, Kirk was a potential problem: He was a young man who seemed to be feeling the pull of his generation — which is, across parties, critical of Israel’s war in Gaza.

“Every time he spoke out about something he disagreed with Israel about, he would be attacked by his Jewish donors and the pro-Israel community, and it drove him crazy,” recalled Wolicki, whose Israel365 organization has sought to shape a MAGA-friendly pro-Israel politics. (Kirk, an evangelical Christian, told Megyn Kelly in August that he resented being called an antisemite when “I am learning biblical Hebrew and writing a book on the Shabbat.“)