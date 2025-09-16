Events Email Briefings
Anthropic presses lawmakers on AI’s economic impact

Sep 16, 2025, 5:06am EDT
Dario Amodei
Yves Herman/Reuters

Anthropic executives are in Washington this week to press lawmakers and administration officials for export controls and national transparency rules around artificial intelligence, CEO Dario Amodei and co-founder and head of policy Jack Clark told a small group of reporters.

They also plan to push for a federal policy addressing job automation, Amodei said: Elected leaders “need to start thinking about it.”

Anthropic, which just released data showing DC uses its AI tools more than any state, is one of several tech companies attempting to influence the Trump administration on AI regulation.

Amodei gently criticized some officials (without naming names) for perpetuating the idea that the AI race between the US and China is “like two companies fighting for a market,” and argued that framing ignores bigger-picture safety concerns.

Morgan Chalfant
