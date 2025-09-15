Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

African Union proposes mining coalition

Sep 15, 2025, 8:44am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Tenke Fungurume industrial mine, one of the world’s largest copper-cobalt mines, in DR Congo.
A copper-cobalt mine in DR Congo. Arlette Bashizi/For The Washington Post via Getty Images.

The African Union plans to form a coalition of mineral-producing nations in an attempt to shore up regional alliances at a time when countries across the world are trying to capitalize on the continent’s natural resources. The move was announced off the back of the second Africa Climate Summit, with the AU saying the coalition would be a “vehicle for harnessing Africa’s vast mineral wealth for climate-resilient development.

China has already heavily invested in the continent’s mineral resources and the US is trying to catch up: US President Donald Trump’s administration has centered ongoing peace negotiations that it is helping to broker between DR Congo and Rwanda on access to minerals for American companies. The two African countries have committed to revamping their mineral supply chains, according to a draft economic framework seen by Reuters.

Preeti Jha
AD