Trump safe after ‘attempted assassination’

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Sep 15, 2024, 5:50pm EDT
politics
Trump at a Nevada rally a few days prior. ​​Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters
The News

Donald Trump was safe after a shooting which investigators said amounted to another apparent assassination attempt against the Republican presidential candidate.

Trump was injured in July by a gunshot at an election rally, an incident that appeared at the time to transform the campaign — but which has since been largely overtaken in the US political consciousness by President Joe Biden stepping aside in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as last week’s debate between Trump and Harris.

In the latest shooting, officials believe an armed man was trying to target Trump at his Florida golf course, CNN reported. “Nothing will slow me down,” the former president said in an email to supporters. “I will NEVER SURRENDER!

