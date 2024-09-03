To the GOP’s amazement, the Trump assassination attempt fades into the rearview

Forty-six days ago, Donald Trump made an unusual promise to the Republican National Convention. He would discuss his miraculous survival from an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. But only once.

“You’ll never hear it from me a second time,” Trump explained, still wearing a bandage on his left ear, where a bullet shot by 20-year old Thomas Crooks had hit him. “It’s actually too painful to tell.”

In the room, Republicans thought that the shooting had changed the trajectory of the race — an immutable image of Trump’s vigor and patriotism. In the weeks since, they’ve bristled at how quickly the national conversation moved on. Crooks’s own death on the scene, his ambiguous motive, and the swift resignation of the Secret Service director, had turned the story into a slow-moving procedural drama rather than a daily campaign story.

“We’re seven weeks away, and it’s as if it never happened,” former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka said at last weekend’s Moms for Liberty conference, when asked about “censorship” of the Butler shooting. “It’s been memory-holed, more effectively than George Orwell could ever have imagined.”

After the campaign resumed last month, Trump repeatedly invoked both the shooting and the idea that the media moved on too quickly. On Monday, he re-shared videos of the shooting and its aftermath, warning that “they want you to forget” what happened and “no one in government has been held accountable.” He wavered on the one-night-only pledge, telling interviewers like Phil McGraw about the Butler shooting and discussing whether God had saved him for a purpose.

“I think to a certain extent it’s Biden’s fault and Harris’s fault,” Trump told McGraw, who claimed without evidence that Democrats didn’t want him to get proper protection.

“I’ve learned a lot about weapons over the last six weeks,” he told attendees of the Moms for Liberty conference on Friday, after flying in from another Pennsylvania rally.

The conservative activists who laughed at that line hadn’t forgotten July 13. Ed Mackouse, a Moms for Liberty organizer in southeast Pennsylvania, had come to the conference wearing multiple homemade buttons, several using the AP’s photograph of Trump raising his fist and shouting “Fight!” while Secret Service agents swarmed him and blood ran from his ear. The image was everywhere at Trump rallies, sold on shirts and Christmas ornaments. Why had it faded on TV?

“The media is a business,” said Mackouse, explaining why images from July 13 weren’t appearing on TV very frequently. “They lie and do anything else to hurt Trump. They build up the Democrats, and they put him down.”