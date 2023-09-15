Has anything changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini’s death?

More protests are planned around the anniversary of Amini's death, and Iranians are expecting the country's ruling regime to clamp down on unrest, including checkpoints, internet disruptions, and arrests of activists and lawyers. Firuzeh Mahmoudi, who leads the U.S.-based nonprofit United for Iran, told Semafor that "people are passing out flyers everywhere" encouraging turnout at protests all over the country, though it remains to be seen how long the protests last, and how intense they get. "I'm sure we're going to see both inspiring takes and heartbreak on the streets."