Utah governor offers more details about Charlie Kirk suspect

Utah police on Friday arrested Tyler Robinson for allegedly killing right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, although his potential motive remains hazy.

On Sunday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox suggested that Robinson, 22, may have been radicalized by “deep, dark internet” and gaming culture.

Bullet casings found at the scene and with the rifle police think Robinson used to shoot Kirk were etched with antifascist messages and internet memes, indicating he wanted to reach a specifically online audience, The Atlantic wrote.

Robinson is due to be charged on Tuesday.

Politicians from both parties warned against further polarization, even as US President Donald Trump on Sunday decried the “radical left” — and as a growing number of people face retaliation for posting about Kirk’s death.