Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every weekday
Sign up

US-China trade talks resume, but analysts say a breakthrough is unlikely

Sep 14, 2025, 6:05pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
US and Chinese officials meeting in Madrid
United States Treasury/Handout via Reuters

Chinese and US officials met in Spain on Sunday for talks primarily aimed at easing trade tensions.

Pressure is mounting on officials on both sides over the economic fallout from escalating tariffs. This is the fourth time in as many months that negotiators have met to try to smooth relations, although experts said there’s little hope for a breakthrough.

Instead, analysts argued that the meeting will likely result in Washington extending the deadline yet again for TikTok’s Chinese owner to divest or face a ban in the US.

More substantive outcomes may be possible if US President Donald Trump meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this year, with a potential summit mooted for October in South Korea.

Claire Cameron
AD