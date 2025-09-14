UK rocked by protests as anti-immigration party soars in polls

As many as 150,000 people marched through London Saturday to protest against immigration and in support of freedom of speech.

The “Unite the Kingdom” rally was organized by a far-right activist and featured a video message of support from Elon Musk; many of the protesters held British and English flags, while others carried messages supporting free speech and pictures of Charlie Kirk.

The rally represented “a sense of disquiet and grievance,” one UK politician said.

It caps a summer marked by demonstrations and clashes outside hotels housing migrants, while polls show support for Reform UK, an anti-immigration party, has surged above the ruling party, Labour.