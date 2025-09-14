Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every weekday
Sign up

Rubio heads to Israel as tensions simmer with Qatar

Sep 14, 2025, 6:01pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Marco Rubio and Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Marco Rubio visit the holy site at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Nathan Howard/Pool/Reuters

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Jerusalem Sunday for a visit aimed at lowering tensions between Israel and Qatar.

Israel’s airstrike last week targeting Hamas officials living in Doha on Tuesday united Gulf states in condemnation; the US and its allies had previously assumed Qatar, which has played a mediator role in negotiations between Israel and Hamas, would be off-limits in the war.

Doha has pledged a “collective” response, and Qatar’s prime minister met Rubio and US President Donald Trump in New York on Friday.

Washington has signaled its displeasure over the attack, but Israel’s leaders appear undeterred: Israeli forces ramped up strikes on Gaza City on Sunday, and a ceasefire seems ever more distant.

Claire Cameron
AD