A group of high-profile writers is launching a new magazine called Equator “to challenge the reigning assumption that global events should be narrated by and for the West,” according to a description shared with Semafor.

Its founding team includes Pankaj Mishra, Mohsin Hamid, Nesrine Malik, Samanth Subramanian, and Suzy Hansen, with editing by Guardian long reads creator Jonathan Shainin.

“In a post-American era, the task of a new magazine is to engage the rich variety of this historical moment on its own terms, without compulsively asking ‘What does it mean for the US?’” the nonprofit outlet, which is primarily based in London, will ask.

A description on Equator’s launch homepage contains a tacit critique of publications from The New Yorker and The Atlantic to the Economist, New York Times, and Financial Times: “A new world is emerging from the ruins of the liberal order. But the prestige publications of the West are ill-equipped to comprehend its challenges — and its possibilities.”