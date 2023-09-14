US closes fighter jet deal with South Korea as East Asia tensions rise

Jenna Moon

The U.S. approved the sale of 25 F-35 fighter jets to South Korea, amid rising tensions in East Asia.

On Wednesday North Korea launched missile tests as its leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit in Russia’s far east. Meanwhile, Taiwan reported that 68 Chinese military aircraft entered its territory, while 10 navy vessels neared its marine border.