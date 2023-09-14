Republicans scramble to avert shutdown

The chaos in Congress has spawned strange bedfellows.

The latest collaboration appears to be between some members of the Republican Main Street Caucus and the House Freedom Caucus who are working together to stave off a government shutdown.

Republican Reps. Kelly Armstrong, Stephanie Bice, Byron Donalds, Chip Roy, Scott Perry, and Dusty Johnson met Wednesday night to discuss the contours of a stopgap funding measure with the expectation that the House will continue to negotiate additional appropriation bills, per a Republican lawmaker and a House GOP aide. The group reconvened Thursday after each caucus met individually. The unifying issue is border spending.

“The Republican Main Street Caucus and the House Freedom Caucus are working together in good faith to establish a plan to lower spending, secure the border, and avoid a government shutdown. The talks have been productive and we’ll continue to work toward a deal,” Main Street Chair Dusty Johnson and Vice Chair Stephanie Bice said in a statement.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy told Republicans that they’ll remain in session until they approve a stopgap funding measure that averts a shutdown. Behind the scenes, Republicans were growing increasingly exasperated at the lack of progress on approving spending bills. They pulled the plug on passing Pentagon funding legislation this week, and McCarthy faced another threat of a right-wing revolt that could cost him the gavel.

One senior Republican said the House GOP conference may be edging closer to tearing itself apart, drawing a comparison to what ultimately happened with the so-called “Five Families” in the Godfather movies.

“The whole family kills each other,” the senior GOP lawmaker said. “ I think we’re close to that right now. We are in maybe the Godfather II stage.”

A GOP aide lambasted hardliners from the Freedom Caucus, saying “they are hellbent on losing the majority” for Republicans.

“Ag and Defense are supposed to be easy,” the aide said, referring to the Agriculture-FDA spending bill that House Republicans also bailed on. “But the demands of a few are upending the desires of many.”