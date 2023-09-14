NASA says “no evidence” UFOs are extraterrestrial

Karina Tsui

NASA is appointing someone to lead its research into Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena –– commonly known as UFOs. But the agency didn’t disclose the name of the person, owing to threats and harassment to the team.

The agency’s UFO task force released a detailed report on UAPs Thursday, after which NASA members acknowledged the possibility of other life in the universe.

But they concluded that there is “no evidence” that UAPs are extraterrestrial in origin. Even so, the presence of UAPs is a cause for concern to “our skies,” the agency said.