Wall Street has nothing to do

Just how dead is the deal market?

You can see it in the numbers. M&A is down 32% globally from 2022, trailing even the pandemic year; new listings are essentially nonexistent; and syndicated loans are on pace for their slowest quarter since the spring of 2020.

You can see it in the breathless hopes pinned on Arm’s debut today and the IPO of a valuation-leaking Instacart next week. Both are going public with the safety net of big anchor investors — Pepsi is buying $175 million worth of Instacart, and 15% of Arm’s shares were spoken for by Apple, Samsung and other customers — that can put a floor under the stock and attract retail interest.

You can see it in the advisory practices sprouting up on Wall Street peddling not big-money deal advice but the kind that pays a few thousand dollars a month. “Barbarians at the gate this is not,” the Financial Times said of a new “sustainability advisory” offering from one bank.

You can see it in a steady drumbeat of Wall Street layoffs and dour bonus predictions. Headcount at the biggest U.S. banks dropped by more than 20,000 in the first half of the year and more cuts are coming at Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and Citigroup. Alan Johnson, a compensation consultant to big banks whose annual forecasts are closely watched by those anticipating year-end bonuses, expects a 20-25% drop for M&A bankers this year.

You can see it in the press. Deal reporters are profiling bankers, writing up M&A glimmers-in-the-eye, and peppering stories with scenes of bankers staring morosely into berry parfaits.