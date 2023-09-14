Have US sanctions failed to hurt China’s chip production?

Data has shown that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) and other U.S. companies such as Intel and Qualcomm still dominate the chip market and that China has a long way to go before it matches up to these conglomerates . But TSMC faces a different kind of challenge — retaining its engineers. The New York Times reported that amid a demographic crisis in Taiwan, many employees are overworked and have left TSMC for foreign semiconductor companies like ASML in the Netherlands, or larger tech companies like Google — where workers are offered free food and better work-life balance.