US greenlights tariff hikes on Chinese goods, including a 100% duty on EVs

The US ratified sharp increases in tariffs on Chinese products Friday, including a 100% duty on electric vehicles, in ongoing efforts to protect domestic industries from cheap Chinese goods.

The tariffs, which include a 50% levy on solar cells and 25% on steel, aluminum, EV batteries and key minerals, will go into effect at the end of September, Reuters reported.

Top White House economic adviser Lael Brainard told the outlet that the decision was a way to “ensure that the US EV industry diversifies away from China’s dominant supply chain.”

The steep tariffs come as the two presidential candidates — Kamala Harris and Donald Trump — have projected a tough on China stances ahead of November’s election. Harris will likely adopt a similar policy stance as her boss, while Trump’s vow to once again become a ”tariff man,” threatening even higher tariffs on Chinese goods if he is reelected, is a “protectionist escalation” that is rattling Republicans, Semafor’s Burgess Everett reported.