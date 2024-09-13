‘She’s a free spirit’: Donald Trump defends Laura Loomer as GOP unrest grows

Donald Trump, during a press conference on Friday, downplayed the significance of right-wing agitator Laura Loomer traveling with him on his private plane earlier this week, describing her to reporters as “a free spirit” who “speaks very positively of the campaign.”

“Laura’s a supporter, I don’t control Laura,” Trump said, before claiming that he had not seen her inflammatory and racist rhetoric. “Laura’s a supporter, I don’t know. She is a strong person, she’s got strong opinions, and I don’t know what she said, but that’s not up to me.”

The presence of Loomer, a two-time Congressional candidate, has drawn increased attention this week — she has a history of open support for white nationalism and vicious attacks against political opponents and their families. The Biden administration, along with a handful of prominent Republicans, condemned a recent Loomer post denigrating Harris’ Indian heritage in which she said she’d make the White House “smell like curry.”

Loomer traveled with Trump to the ABC News debate on Tuesday night as well as to his 9/11 events the following day. She had previously promoted conspiracy theories about 9/11 on social media and did so again this week.

Trump, who added that “a lot of people” travel with him on his plane, also said that he’d “go take a look” at what Loomer said and would “put out a statement later on.” When pressed on what he feels she brings to the campaign, Trump said Loomer “brings a spirit to us that a lot of people have” before pivoting back to focus on the state of California, where he was hosting the press conference.