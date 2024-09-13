Russian central bank raises interest rate to 19% as war spending drives inflation

Russia’s central bank tightened its monetary policy Friday, bumping the main interest rate up to 19% as Moscow’s war in Ukraine continues to put inflationary pressure on the economy.

The bank warned that it could hike the rate further at its next meeting in October in an attempt to force inflation down from 9.1% to its 4% target in 2025.

While Russia’s economy has continued to grow this year, an increasingly large part has been geared toward supporting the war effort. The rise in defense spending has fueled the country’s stubbornly high inflation rate, which the bank said has not yet shown signs of easing.