Glimpse of NKorea nuclear program in rare photos

North Korea released rare images of its secretive nuclear facilities Friday.

The pictures — which show a visit by the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, during which he called for staff to “exponentially” ramp up Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program — provide clues to researchers and security officials as to the secretive dictatorship’s capabilities.

North Korea did not disclose when the visit took place, or its location.

The images were likely released to increase leverage in any future negotiations with the US, one analyst told the Associated Press: Pyongyang conducted short-range ballistic missile tests yesterday, and has been ramping up weapons testing since 2022. “We should not assume that North Korea will be as constrained as it once was,” another expert said.