Environmentalist deaths in Colombia hit record high, report finds

Colombia was the deadliest country in the world for land rights defenders and environmentalists in 2023, according to a report by UK advocacy group Global Witness. A record 79 people were killed in the South American country, out of 196 environmentalists murdered for carrying out their work worldwide, the group said.

The findings are in stark opposition to the promises of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who took office in 2022 pledging to protect local communities from environmental injustice and to end the country’s 60-year conflict against militant groups. Organized crime accounted for a suspected half of land defender murders in Colombia last year, according to the report. A government spokesperson described the situation as “dishonorable.”

AD



