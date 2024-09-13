Biden expected to approve further Ukrainian missile attacks into Russia

US President Joe Biden is expected to allow Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike deep inside Russia, which Kyiv says is necessary to turn Moscow’s forces back.

The White House’s deliberations are “coming to a head,” The New York Times reported, with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer — whose government supports the move — due to meet Biden in Washington today.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the move would be a major escalation and put NATO “at war” with Moscow. One expert argued in Foreign Policy, however, that the White House should disregard Putin’s warnings: “Escalation management is failing to secure a Russian defeat.”