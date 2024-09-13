Betting on the Future of US Gaming

Join us on September 19 as Semafor’s editors convene top stakeholders to analyze the rapid growth and future trajectory of the U.S. gaming industry.

Since the 2018 Supreme Court ruling that struck down the federal ban on sports wagering, legal sports betting has expanded to 38 states and D.C., generating over $66 billion in commercial gaming revenue in 2023.

We’ll delve into how states are utilizing this revenue to support critical public programs such as education, infrastructure, and veteran services and address the measures being taken to prevent an increase in gambling addictions, particularly among young Americans.