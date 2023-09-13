Modi and Meloni are the Indian internet’s favorite new couple

Some clips of Modi greeting Meloni were overlaid with Bollywood movie songs and captions like, “When you finally meet your crush.”

One contrasted their cheerful interaction to an old clip of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel dodging Modi’s handshake.

Another video crafted a love triangle between Modi, Meloni, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in which Meloni cheats on Modi and he gets revenge by working out and doing yoga.

Indian media claimed that the Meloni-Modi chemistry ”set the internet on fire.”

The videos largely appeared to be joke, but some users seemed to sincerely support the duo. (For what it’s worth, Meloni has a child with her partner. Modi got married when he was 18, but left his wife shortly afterwards and didn’t publicly disclose the estranged marriage for decades.)