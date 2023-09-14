McCarthy returns to business under siege from conservatives

Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s effort to avoid a government shutdown got off to a brutally painful start during the House’s first full day back in session.

On Wednesday, GOP leaders bailed on the lower chamber’s annual Pentagon funding bill, due to a lack of support to get the legislation past the first procedural vote to start debate on the floor. Conservatives are demanding scores of amendments related to barring funding for diversity programs, gender-affirming medical care, and changes to the military’s abortion travel policy.

“This is football season. We need a first down,” Rep. Steve Womack, an Arkansas Republican on the House Appropriations panel, told reporters. “We’re in a bad spot. We’re in a difficult spot.”

To some, the surprise defense debacle appeared to be the latest sign that McCarthy had effectively lost control of his conference. “Other speakers struggled to pass ambitious bills and party priorities,” Josh Huder, a senior fellow at the Georgetown Government Affairs Institute, tweeted. “But this leadership’s inability to bring popular bills to the floor demonstrates profound weakness.”