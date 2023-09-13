Google lays off hundreds on recruiting team

The Scoop
Google is laying off hundreds of people across its global recruiting team as hiring at the tech giant continues to slow. The company declined to cite what percentage of its recruiting workforce was impacted, but said that it plans to retain a significant majority. Workers who were laid off began learning their roles had been eliminated earlier today, according to posts on social media.
“The volume of requests for our recruiters has gone down,” Google spokesperson Courtenay Mencini said in a statement. “In order to continue our important work to ensure we operate efficiently, we’ve made the hard decision to reduce the size of our recruiting team. We’re supporting everyone impacted with a transition period, outplacement services, and severance as they look for new opportunities here at Google and beyond.”
Google began reducing the speed of its hiring last year, after adding tens of thousands of workers in 2020 and 2021. In January, it laid off around 12,000 employees across the organization. Google says the current job cuts on its recruiting team are not part of wide scale layoffs.