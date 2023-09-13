Google gives public data project an AI makeover

Google’s effort to make public data easily accessible is getting an AI supercharge so anyone can conveniently parse complex information files, the company exclusively shared with Semafor.

On Wednesday, Google unveiled the new interface that allows Data Commons users to ask simple questions to retrieve and analyze data in ways that would have, in the previous version, required complex queries or coding.

The feature is an example of how large language models could transform the way people use computers. Since ChatGPT burst onto the scene just under a year ago, big companies and startups alike have been trying to incorporate the technology into existing products in order to reduce their complexity and save time.

“I think we’re going to see profound innovations around user interface and human-computer interaction,” said James Manyika, Google’s senior vice president for research, technology and society.

The new interface is based on Google’s large language model, known as PaLM, which can now open up complex data inquiries to anyone who’s curious about how the world works, he said. It can understand a question like, “what is the correlation between poverty and diabetes in India?” and then retrieve and analyze the relevant data.

But unlike chat bots such as Google’s Bard or ChatGPT, the interface is limited to what’s available in Data Commons and its answers cite those sources. Google executives told Semafor that the technique eliminates the possibility of “hallucinations,” when large language models return inaccurate information.