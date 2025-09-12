Winklevoss twins’ crypto company Gemini joins tech IPO boom

The crypto industry’s year just keeps getting better and better. Gemini, the firm founded by billionaire twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is expected to start trading on Nasdaq Friday. It priced its IPO at $28 a share, $2 above the top end of its range, raising $425 million. Gemini probably could’ve gotten more given investor appetite, but it decided to cap its proceeds. Other listings in the sector, like stablecoin issuer Circle, have also seen strong market debuts. The demand reflects the ascendance of digital assets in the Trump era, after years of knock-down-drag-out fights with regulators in the Biden administration. And with the IPO market rebounding after a ho-hum 2024, investors are competing to take what they can get.