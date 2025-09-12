Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

US urges G7 to impose tariffs on China, India

Sep 12, 2025, 6:39am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Amber Bracken/Reuters

The US will urge the G7 to impose harsh tariffs on China and India as punishment for buying Russian oil.

The pair are the biggest buyers of Russian fuel exports, and import at discounted prices because other major economies have largely cut Moscow off following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump hopes the pressure will force Moscow to join Ukraine peace talks: Washington has already boosted its own levies on Indian imports to 50%, and had earlier suggested the EU place duties of up to 100% on the world’s two most populous nations. But his efforts look unlikely to make headway. Top European officials are in New Delhi this week to discuss expanding, rather than curtailing, trade with India.

A chart showing Russian crude oil exports by destination country.
Tom Chivers
AD