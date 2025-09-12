US coffee prices surge as tariffs take effect

Coffee prices in the US have surged more than 20% in the last year, as duties on some of the world’s biggest producers take effect.

While American consumers have in general been shielded from the impact of tariffs, coffee drinkers are feeling the pinch as steep duties on imports from Brazil and Vietnam force sellers to pass on some of the cost.

The levies compound the pain for US coffee retailers, who already faced higher costs after droughts dented global production. One New York City cafe owner who recently had to hike the price of a cup of drip coffee by 50% said: “We have held off on making this change for as long as possible, but… this adjustment is necessary.”