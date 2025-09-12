South Africa to reopen inquest into death of activist Steve Biko

South Africa will reopen an inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko — almost 50 years after he died in police custody.

Biko, who founded South Africa’s Black Consciousness Movement when he was a medical student, died in a prison cell at the age of 30 after being beaten into a coma. He became “an international symbol of the struggle against the race-based apartheid system,” wrote The Guardian.

No one was prosecuted for Biko’s death after a 1977 inquest accepted the police account that he sustained injuries after hitting his head against a wall. But 20 years later, during Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings, former police officers involved in the case admitted assaulting the activist.

The inquest is the latest in a series of moves in South Africa to reexamine apartheid-era deaths and hold those responsible accountable.