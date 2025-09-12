Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Polish airspace breach highlights NATO vulnerabilities

Sep 12, 2025, 6:46am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Agencja Wyborcza.pl/Tomasz Stanczak via Reuters
Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Agencja Wyborcza.pl/Tomasz Stanczak via Reuters

Russia’s aerial incursion into Poland this week represented a strategic and a tactical threat to NATO that the military alliance is ill prepared for, analysts warned.

Poland and allies had to scramble fighter jets to shoot down the 19 low-tech drones, illustrating the imbalance that European powers face, having to use expensive equipment to battle Moscow’s low-cost antagonization.

Alongside the short-term challenge, Europe faces the deeper issue of facing off with a Russia that experts say frequently opts for “gray zone” operations, testing the boundaries of what a rival will tolerate. NATO states, one expert said, are unprepared “for not only future war — but the war that is staring them right now in the face.”

Prashant Rao
AD