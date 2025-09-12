Polish airspace breach highlights NATO vulnerabilities

Russia’s aerial incursion into Poland this week represented a strategic and a tactical threat to NATO that the military alliance is ill prepared for, analysts warned.

Poland and allies had to scramble fighter jets to shoot down the 19 low-tech drones, illustrating the imbalance that European powers face, having to use expensive equipment to battle Moscow’s low-cost antagonization.

Alongside the short-term challenge, Europe faces the deeper issue of facing off with a Russia that experts say frequently opts for “gray zone” operations, testing the boundaries of what a rival will tolerate. NATO states, one expert said, are unprepared “for not only future war — but the war that is staring them right now in the face.”