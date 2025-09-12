OpenAI, Nvidia to announce data center investments in the UK: Report

Another US presidential trip overseas means more deal announcements, this time from OpenAI and Nvidia in the UK.

They will announce billions of dollars in investments for data centers there next week, when President Donald Trump will meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Sam Altman and Jensen Huang are teaming up with London-based Nscale Global, which previously committed to $2.5 billion in AI infrastructure buildouts, Bloomberg reported.

It’s welcome news for the country, and for broader Europe, but also pales in comparison to spending in the US or the Gulf region. Grumbling about the EU AI Act, and obstacles in the broader innovation environment, continues to stymie efforts by policymakers to take advantage of the latest technology boom.