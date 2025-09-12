How AI is reshaping media, with Google’s VP of marketing, Josh Spanier

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

This week, a special episode featuring Josh Spanier, VP of marketing at Google, who you might recognize from our branded segments. In this sponsored episode, Ben asks Josh about how Google thinks about advertising, how he’s navigated the technological changes in that space, and if AI is going to homogenize all of the ads we see.

Josh also answers some listener questions about how advertisers work with creators and what the biggest blind spots in marketing are today.

This episode is partner content presented by Think with Google.

