How AI is reshaping media, with Google’s VP of marketing, Josh Spanier

Ben Smith
Ben Smith
Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Semafor
Sep 12, 2025, 9:38am EDT
Media
Title icon

The Scene

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

This week, a special episode featuring Josh Spanier, VP of marketing at Google, who you might recognize from our branded segments. In this sponsored episode, Ben asks Josh about how Google thinks about advertising, how he’s navigated the technological changes in that space, and if AI is going to homogenize all of the ads we see.

Josh also answers some listener questions about how advertisers work with creators and what the biggest blind spots in marketing are today.

This episode is partner content presented by Think with Google.

Sign up for Semafor Media’s Sunday newsletter: https://www.semafor.com/newsletters/media

For more from Think with Google, check out ThinkwithGoogle.com.

Find us on X: @semaforben, @maxwelltani

If you have a tip or a comment, please email us mixedsignals@semafor.com

