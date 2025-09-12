AI podcast company releases 3,000 episodes a week

An AI podcast company is releasing 3,000 new episodes a week, all generated in about an hour for $1 a go.

Inception Point AI has seen more than 10 million downloads since September 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It has about 50 AI personalities, including the nominatively determined nature-show host Nigel Thistledown and food expert Claire Delish.

Each episode takes a fraction of the time a human-produced podcast does to make, and as long as 20 people listen to each one, it turns a profit. CEO Jeanine Wright, former head of Amazon’s podcast division, said people calling it AI slop “are probably lazy luddites” and that “in the near future half the people on the planet will be AI.”