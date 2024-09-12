South Africa’s coalition divided over education bill

JOHANNESBURG — A disputed education bill threatens to destabilize South Africa’s coalition government after sparking the first public row between its biggest parties.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s African National Congress lost its parliamentary majority in the May 29 election, forcing it to form a coalition with nine other parties including the country’s second biggest party, the Democratic Alliance.

Ramaphosa plans to sign the Basic Education Laws Amendment bill into law on Friday. The DA says the move would limit the teaching of pupils in their mother-tongue in a country with 12 official languages. Afrikaans lobby groups, fearing schools teaching in the language could vanish, have sided with the DA.

DA leader John Steenhuisen, the government’s agriculture minister, has called for the bill to be amended. “If the president continues to ride rough-shod over these objections, he is endangering the future of the Government of National Unity, and destroying the good faith on which it was based,” he wrote in a public statement on Wednesday.